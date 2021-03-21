March, (anything but) madness! (or) musically speaking (or) backing in - to Broadway?

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
The @ Home Edition
#789
There are just times of the year when memories kick in and are to be enjoyed and if possible, shared. This is one of those convergences.
March always seems to come in like a lamb with subtle reminders generated through images, sounds, colors, textures – correspondences. It never retires as quietly; it continues to roar like a lion on through the holiday season.
For it was on the date of St. Patrick’s Day, 54 late winter evenings ago, on a stage in a college town, in a suburban area to the west of Chicago, when my small world changed, setting me on a path of discovery that would sustain me through a multi-faceted career.
“Where’s Charley?” – the musical version of Brandon Thomas’ classic comedy, “Charley’s Aunt” – had its opening night, and cast as Charley, I had achieved not only my first leading role in a major production, but the first of many special opening nights in my musical theatre journey. It was also the first time our high school produced a full-scale musical that concurrently reinforced the new directions of our music program, guided for a total of 20 years, by John Pearce, a true visionary vocal music artist and educator.
In the span of three short hours that night, I found a home that would keep me engaged, theatrically, most certainly, and across so many non-dramatic stages.
The historical ties of our school’s production to the original (1948) Broadway version, most notably, to its star, will be fun to share, so hopefully you will return for that story. There will also be a book recommendation.
If the upcoming Oscar telecast on April 25th is any indication, it will be aired live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, and other locations as well, can Broadway theatre openings be that far behind?
With that being said, it seems the perfect time to share what I am calling “BRO,” short for, “Broadways Re-Opening.” This will be a short reflection each month honoring an artist who laid the groundwork for theater as we know it today. For example, I learned only a few years ago that March 22nd is the birthdate of musical theater icons Stephen Sondheim and Andrew Lloyd Webber.
Mark Twain on art: “Whenever I enjoy anything in art it means that it is mighty poor. The private knowledge of this fact has saved me from going to pieces with enthusiasm in front of many and many a chromo.”
Before it slips my mind, how did you come out with the recent Oscar nominations? As always, I hope that one of your favorites secured a nod. Now, let the marketing begin.
While you are ‘@ the movies’, save a few hours and watch “Roman Holiday,” Audrey Hepburn’s Oscar winning film debut, and what should have been a supporting Oscar nod for Gregory Peck . . . simply delightful storytelling. There is something magical about these black and white films.
EFA’s Town: I must admit, hearing from colleagues that they are actually beginning to discuss meeting folks for dinner, taking short trips and even boarding an airplane does one’s heart good. Truth be told, I am considering a road trip myself, stay tuned in for “the masked man ventures forth.”
That’s My Will: (A reminder: These excerpts are from Will Rogers’ Daily Telegrams: James Smallwood, Editor, Steven K. Gragert, Assistant Editor: Volume 4: The Roosevelt Years: 1933-1935: Oklahoma State University Press, Stillwater, Oklahoma, 1979): Dated: March 17: SANTA MONICA, Cal., titled: “Rogers Bursts Into Gaelic After Thimbleful of Irish”:
“Today I am dipping me shamrock into a thimbleful of old Irisowen. And may you be seven months in heaven before the devil knows you’re dead. . . Yours, Will Rogers.”
Entering, stage left: I guess you have noticed that 2021 is shaping up as the year of salutes, and I thought that I should share the motivations behind that commitment. I am fortunate to have many historic influences guiding this column’s weekly creation, and the hope is, in reviewing them, I can inspire others to seek out their muses – and put them to work.
The five are, and this first was the inspiration: “DU @ 50”: Drury University: Class of 71’, the “BRO” series, the Mark Twain quotes honor my Mother’s theater legacy that began at Denison University, where the late Hal Holbrook attended. The “That’s My Will” Rogers quotes honor our families’ long ties to Oklahoma and that Mr. and Mrs. Rogers were married in the same town as we were, Rogers, Arkansas.
Finally, “EFA’s Town” recognizes my grandfather’s work as the publisher of a newspaper and my connection to the traditions of local journalism in appreciation to the Pauls Valley Democrat for their support all these many years.
Thank you in allowing for all of that, now, on to the golf course, at least that is the plan.
Connections made, locally inspired, with some luck of the Irish thrown in, in EFA’s town, since 06’.
See you in the local paper.
t A s
[For EFA-62]
(This is the @ Home Edition of Where A r [ts] Thou? (#789) by Tim Smith)
