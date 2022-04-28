March honors come for PVIS students

The Pauls Valley Intermediate School Students of the Month for March 2022 are Ava Withrow, Jett Ashley, Arabella Foster, Jackson Nauman, Landry Terry and Karsen Prince
4th Grade
• Ava Withrow is the daughter of Robert and Mariah Deslaurier. She has five siblings – Chloe, Xoe, Brantley, Caiden, and Braelynn.
Ava's hobbies include dancing, playing soccer, coloring, and drawing. Ava’s favorite subject is social studies and her favorite teacher is Mrs. Ring. Her favorite foods are steak and broccoli. When Ava grows up, she wants to be a cheer coach.
• Jett Ashley is the son of Roger and Mindy Ashley. He has two siblings – Maverick, who is in 11th grade, and Paislye, who is in 7th grade.
Jett’s hobbies include playing football, basketball, baseball, and track. His favorite subject is science and his favorite teacher is Mrs. Raper. Jett’s favorite food is chicken. When Jett grows up, he wants to be an NFL player.
5th Grade
• Arabella Foster is the daughter of Brandon Foster. She has two siblings, Jayden and Preston.
Arabella's hobbies include painting, shopping, dancing, and drawing. Her favorite subject is social studies and her favorite teacher is Mrs. Watson. She loves pizza! Arabella wants to be an artist when she gets older.
• Jackson Nauman is the son of Alman and Savannah Wright. He has three siblings – Evander, Olivia, and Abigail.
Jackson loves to play basketball, baseball, and football. His favorite subject is science and his favorite teacher is Mrs. Porter. Jackson loves to eat hamburgers and ribs. When Jackson grows up he wants to be an NBA player.
6th Grade
Landry Terry is the daughter of Matt and Rachel Terry. She has one brother, Jett, who is in 1st grade.
Landry's hobbies include cheer, playing softball, basketball, running track, and tumbling. Her favorite subject is math and her favorite teacher is Mrs. Carter. Landry’s favorite food is pepperoni and cheese. When she grows up, she wants to be a special education teacher.
• Karsen Prince is the son of Branden and Micah Prince. He has one brother, Bennett, who is in 3rd grade.
Karsen's hobbies include playing basketball, football, track, and playing video games. His favorite subject is language arts and his favorite teacher is Mrs. Carter. Karsen’s favorite foods are pizza and Mexican food. When he grows up, he wants to be an NBA player.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.