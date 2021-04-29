March salute goes to PVHS six

The Pauls Valley High School Students of the Month for March 2021 are Phoenix Meyer, Justin Humphrey, Brooklyn Rickert, Josiah Medina, Emma Christensen and Elias Morales.
• Phoenix Meyer is a sophomore and the daughter of Shawna Moore.
Phoenix has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and is a member of the National and Oklahoma Honor Societies. She competes in basketball, academic team and cheer. Phoenix participates in BPA and Rotary Interact.
• Justin Humphrey is a sophomore and the son of Chris and Richelle Humphrey.
Justin has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll. He competes in baseball, basketball and football. Justin is a member of student council and serves as the president of his class. In previous years Justin has been awarded Citizenship. Justin is an active member of the Methodist Church.
• Brooklyn Rickert is a junior and the granddaughter of Tim and Shirl Rickert.
Brooklyn has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll. She participates in Prayer Warriors, Rotary Interact and student council. Brooklyn serves as the junior class treasurer. She competes in cheer and also plays the trumpet in the Pauls Valley High School Band. Brooklyn has been awarded All State and All District. She is an active member of the Compassion Church.
• Josiah Medina is a junior and the son of Jorge and Luz Medina.
Josiah has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and is a member of the National Honor Society. He participates in Prayers Warriors and plays the quints in the Pauls Valley High School Band. Josiah also competes in tennis. He is an active member of The House Youth Group. In his free time he enjoys playing the drums.
• Emma Christensen is a senior and the daughter of Lloyd and Gayle Christensen.
Emma has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and is a member of the National and Oklahoma Honor Societies. She competes on the academic yeam, where she is also the captain. She participates in Prayer Warriors, BPA and Rotary Interact. In previous years she has been awarded Outstanding Student for Forensics, AP Lang, AP Comp, Yoga, Spanish 1, US Govt, and FACS Basics. Emma is an active member of her church.
• Elias Morales is a senior and the son of Elias and Dayci Morales.
In previous years Elias has been awarded Citizenship and Outstanding Student for Spanish 1. Elias is an active member of Iglesia de Cristo Berea. In his free time he enjoys working on cars and loves to spend time with his family and friends.
