Marijuana misuse an underage problem

(Courtesy of the PASS Coalition in Garvin County)
Marijuana use is on the rise among Garvin County middle and high school students.
According to the 2019-2020 Oklahoma Prevention Needs Assessment (OPNA) Survey, 11 percent of Garvin County eighth-graders had used marijuana at least once in their lifetime.
The number jumps to 37.4 percent by the time they are high school seniors.
These percentages are higher than they were in previous surveys, higher than the state of Oklahoma, and indicate a growing population of youth who are choosing to try this drug.
Parents, educators, youth, and community members should be aware of the impact that risky behaviors, such as marijuana misuse, can have on the health and well-being of our youth.
Brain development is actively occurring during the teenage years and continues to develop until the age of 25. The use of marijuana during the teenage years can negatively affect brain development by causing difficulties concentrating, problem solving, remembering, learning, understanding social cues, and more.
According to the CDC, marijuana misuse can lead to an increase in mental health issues, impaired driving, and a potential for dependence.
It has been shown that 3 out of 10 people who have used marijuana develop Marijuana Use Disorder (addiction).
It is important that the Garvin County community educate our youth on the dangers of misusing marijuana and other drugs.
The concentration of THC, in today’s marijuana and edibles, is significantly higher than the marijuana used in the 1990s-2000s. With the increased concentrations, there is a greater risk of dependence and accidental poisoning.
If you suspect marijuana poisoning, call the Oklahoma Center for Poison and Drug Information at 800-222-1222 or text “Poison” to 797979.
Talk to our youth! They do hear you! To learn more about starting a conversation about the potential dangers of marijuana misuse with your teen, contact the PASS Coalition at PASSDRUGFREE@gmail.com or follow us on Facebook, @PASSDRUGFREE.
