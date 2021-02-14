Mark Twain, on many a night!

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
The @ home edition
Enjoy some reflections from my most recent iPhone conversation with my Mom.
I rarely spend an entire visit on one subject or single individual, however author’s privilege sometimes is called into play and such is the case this week as I share some connections to the actor Hal Holbrook, who sadly passed away a few weeks ago.
I invite you to check the various online sources that will provide the depth and breadth of his stage, film and television career, and as such, this will not be a summary of those milestones as much as a salute to the history of professional theater, capturing and then bringing life to characters on the stage, and the discipline that envelops that process.
With that stated, please read Mr. Holbrook’s always engaging, and at times, painfully honest and heartbreakingly truthful account of his journey, from childhood to the New York City-Broadway opening night, in what would become his signature, and lifelong solo stage masterpiece, ‘Mark Twain Tonight!,' in his autobiography, “Harold: The Boy Who Became Mark Twain,” published in 2011.
With book in hand, it is now where I embark on a more personal narrative, for my ties to Mr. Holbrook are both familial, (from a distance, twice removed), and creative, and it all begins when three creative forces met, and worked together, at Denison University, in Granville, Ohio.
Force number one: The powerful and driving vision of Denison’s theater program was Ed Wright.
The second life force that arrived on the Denison campus was my mother, who after spending her first collegiate year at an all-girls college in Northern Illinois, found the new Ohio campus to her liking and when all was said, ‘on its stages,’ she graduated with a theater degree.
The relationship that she had with Mr. Wright was one that would remain an integral part of her community and family life as she did not call on her dramatics training until much later when she helped to establish our community theatre. Thankfully, she even took on some of the stage roles, and I can still remember seeing her perform, and I was forever hooked.
All the while, she kept abreast of theater through Mr. Wright’s annual letters to his students that were a highlight of the Christmas season. For a child newly enamored with the art form, it added more fuel to the fires of youthful imagination.
The third force to make an impressive stage entrance during mother’s final year was Hal Holbrook, who quickly, and seemingly effortlessly, began making a name for himself. He and Wright laid the foundation of the creative partnership so instrumental in helping launch the original Mark Twain project that would eventually lead to “Mark Twain Tonight!”
Ed was invited to that aforementioned NYC opening night, and there is a full-page picture of him in Mr. Holbrook’s book.
Fast forward – another lifetime.
When I first moved to LA to pursue a career in film and television, and as mother had stayed in touch with the Wright’s through her Denison roommate, and those Christmas missives, I was able to stay with them upon my arrival until I secured my first apartment.
We attended a play that Ed appeared in, he had started out as an actor and never lost that desire. In retrospect, and the book discusses this: He was reviving one of the character types that was integral in Mr. Holbrook’s Twain research. Ed was a master of timing, and Holbrook never forgot his example.
The highlight of my early Hollywood years occurred when I was invited to attend the LA run of “Mark Twain Tonight” with Ed and his wife, Louise, and briefly met Mr. Holbrook. I was now, and officially, a member of the extended Denison theatre family.
Over the course of those career building years, I remained close to them, helping when I could, enjoying a new set of grandparents.
Theater is a family as I have often stated, and over three generations, that Ohio forged link still binds my family’s creative history together. In retrospect, I wish that I could have told Mr. Holbrook that evening what his school project so many decades earlier had brought into my life.
It didn’t matter, really, for I knew, and I believe Ed did as well.
I treasure Ed’s typewriter, the very one that launched many a letter, helping, consoling, encouraging former students, and certainly, drafting those famous holiday greetings. It sits proudly in my home office, a long silent reminder, too, of the legacy entrusted to me.
PS’s: For some @ home enjoyment, please check out the numerous virtual offerings from Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art through their website. The museum is located in Bentonville, Arkansas.
The column on the 21st will feature a book recommendation, with definite Oklahoma roots.
Good ‘seeing’ you in the local E-paper.
Stay the course, remain creative.
t A s
[For EFA-62]
“In a good bookroom you feel in some mysterious way that you are absorbing the wisdom contained in all the books though your skin, without even opening them.” Mark Twain
(This is the @ home edition Where A r [ts] Thou? by Tim Smith)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.