Masonic lodge brings in a winner

Micah Martin, owner of Valley Quality Meats, drew the winning ticket in a recent Masonic Lodge fundraiser. The winning ticket was held by Roger Poyner of Pauls Valley and included $250 worth of products from the meat store at 122 West Charles. Valley Lodge No. 6 Worshipful Master James Bebout displays the winning ticket.

