The COVID-19 pandemic can’t stop the music at East Central University in Ada.
ECU’s “low brass” students will attend three virtual master classes via the Zoom online video conferencing platform, observing social distancing protocols during the virus pandemic.
“We are so fortunate to have three of the world’s greatest low brass artists visit with our students via Zoom over the next three weeks,” said Blake Birmingham, an adjunct professor in ECU’s Performing Arts Department.
“During a time of frustration, sadness and confusion, it is an incredible act of kindness on their part and we could not be more thankful for them.”
Low brass instruments taught at ECU include trombone, tuba and euphonium.
The instructing musicians include Mauro Martins, an award-winning Portuguese euphonium artist; Hiram Diaz, euphoniumist with the “President’s Own” Marine Band; and Sergio Carolino, an award-winning recording artist and tuba soloist.
“We have been challenged by our transition to remote teaching and learning this spring, so it is wonderful to see our faculty members creating new and exciting opportunities like this for our students,” said Kate Lang, dean of ECU’s College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences.
Birmingham organized the series of virtual master classes. Participating students are Garrett Workman of Bridge Creek; Seth Stevens of Lindsay; Tony Thoma of Tecumseh; Kelin Parrish of Comanche; Preston Phillips of Eufaula; Ian Kulakowski of Oklahoma City; Trevor Aycox of Ardmore; and Dalaan Bassett of Sulphur.
