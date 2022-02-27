Mastering our moods

If we want to succeed in life, we must learn how to master our moods. When we deal with a mood that is holding us back, we either change it or negatively direct it towards others.
“However, when He, the Spirit of truth, has come, He will guide you into all truth; for He will not speak on His own authority, but whatever He hears He will speak; and He will tell you things to come.” (John 16:13)
Sometimes we need to change what we are feeling.
Some moods are destructive, damaging, hurtful, and ineffective and the only thing we can do is change them.
“Let this mind be in you which was also in Christ Jesus,” (Philippians 2:5)
Our attitude includes our moods, so what we feel should be the same as that of Jesus.
We need to ask ourselves, “How would Jesus respond in this situation? Would Jesus get irritated with this person? No. Would Jesus yell at that person? No. Would Jesus be up all night, wringing His hands and worrying that it will not work out? No. Would Jesus be fearful? No.”
Then we quickly dismiss any mood that does not make us more like Jesus.
If Jesus would not respond to others with that emotion, we should not either. We drop that attitude, and we figure out what Jesus would do instead.
Our greatest ministry will not come out of our strengths and successes, and our greatest ministry comes out of our willingness to change.
What feeling is holding you back today? Name it. Then decide whether you will change it or direct it negatively toward others.
“Heavenly Father, I am so thankful for the Godly correction I read in Your Word. Your Word guides me to being more like You in all I say and in all I do. I must study and be diligent to present myself approved to You, a worker who does not need to be ashamed, rightly dividing the Word of truth. Thank You for Your strength and truth. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
