Mid-America Technology Center has announced the promotion of five faculty and staff members for the 2023–2024 school year.
Lisa Driskill, a Pauls Valley resident, has been promoted to the position of finance/activity fund custodian and deputy encumbrance clerk.
Driskill has been employed at MATC for 10 years in the Business and Industry Department, where she was an adjunct teacher and registrar.
Kris Miller, a resident of Purcell, has been promoted to the position of teacher for our new Broadband Technician program.
Miller has been employed at MATC for 2 1/2 years in the previous position of teacher assistant.
Stefanie Klein, a resident of Purcell, has been promoted to the position of registrar in the Business and Industry Department (BIS).
Klein has been employed at MATC for one year in BIS where she was previously the customer service secretary.
Mendi Dawley, a resident of Oklahoma City, has been promoted to the position of Student Services coordinator.
Dawley has been employed at MATC for 4 1/2 years in the previous position of student accounting coordinator.
Susan Cope from Ada has been promoted to the position of multimedia teacher.
Cope has been employed at MATC for one year in the previous position of senior IT technician.
