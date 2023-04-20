MATC honors break from traditions

Four Mid-America Technology Center students and one teacher have been named as 2023 Breaking Traditions Award recipients.

This award is given to “Outstanding Non-Traditional” students and instructors by the Oklahoma Career and Technical Education Equity Council sponsored by the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education.

MATC’s award recipients are Amanda Cummings, Pre-Engineering teacher; Aura Valenzuela, Lindsay, Automotive Service Technician; Lydia Moore, Wynnewood, Pre-Engineering; Michael Ozment, Byars/Adult, Business Office Assistant; and Morgan Cline, Lexington, Medium/Heavy Diesel Truck Technician.

This award honors individuals who have chosen specific training programs because of their interests and abilities; those who have not let their gender influence their decisions to pursue non-traditional careers.

“MATC faculty and staff congratulate you for leading the way by breaking stereotypical career paths and promoting equity.”

