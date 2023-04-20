MATC honors break from traditions

Four Mid-America Technology Center students and one teacher have been named as 2023 Breaking Traditions Award recipients.
This award is given to “Outstanding Non-Traditional” students and instructors by the Oklahoma Career and Technical Education Equity Council sponsored by the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education.
MATC’s award recipients are Amanda Cummings, Pre-Engineering teacher; Aura Valenzuela, Lindsay, Automotive Service Technician; Lydia Moore, Wynnewood, Pre-Engineering; Michael Ozment, Byars/Adult, Business Office Assistant; and Morgan Cline, Lexington, Medium/Heavy Diesel Truck Technician.
This award honors individuals who have chosen specific training programs because of their interests and abilities; those who have not let their gender influence their decisions to pursue non-traditional careers.
“MATC faculty and staff congratulate you for leading the way by breaking stereotypical career paths and promoting equity.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.