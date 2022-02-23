MATC salutes come for late PV nurse

The Mid-America Technology Center Practical Nursing PN class were honored to take part in the memorial service for long-time registered nurse Lalia Jolly, who once served for many years at Pauls Valley's hospital.
“Lalia was steadfast in her service of the MATC district for many years,” officials said.
Jolly, who lived her entire life in Wynnewood, passed away in January at the age of 82.
The PN students and instructors joined Traci Faust, the founder of the Central Oklahoma Nursing Honor Guard, in reciting the Florence Nightingale Tribute and Final Call of Duty.
Lalia started her journey into health care at MATC, where she graduated from the Practical Nursing class in 1977. She continued her education at East Central University, where she received a BSN and became an RN.
“She was a great mentor to many students and young nurses throughout her years at Pauls Valley General Hospital.
“Lalia could always be seen in her crisp white uniform and nurse's cap proudly representing the great nursing profession.”
The Central Oklahoma Nursing Honor Guard is a relatively new organization to the area and is always seeking more nurses to participate in honoring our great nurses who served so selflessly in the care of others.
For more information on participating in future memorials, contact Traci Faust, RN (405-388-7371) or Lisa Musgrove, RN at Mid-America Technology Center.
