MATC scholarship goes to car tech student

Mid-America Technology Center in Wayne has awarded Mya Forman, an automotive service technician student at the area school, with this year's J.W. Baker Memorial Scholarship.
Forman attends Wanette High School, where she is the valedictorian of her senior class, the homecoming queen and FFA president.
Wanette is just north of Byars and several miles northeast of Pauls Valley.
J.W. Baker of Wayne was an adjunct teacher and a “great” supporter of Mid-America Technology Center for many years.
Because of his service and dedication to MATC, money was donated in Mr. Baker’s honor to be given in the form of the J.W. Baker Memorial Scholarship.
Forman, this year’s recipient, maintained straight A’s in her Automotive Service program, placed fourth overall at the SkillsUSA District Contest, is currently employed at Wanette Tractor and is planning to attend Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology in Okmulgee this fall.
“Mya is a great leader, intelligent and always conducts herself as a professional,” said MATC Automotive Service teacher Keith Barnett.
