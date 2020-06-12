The Southern Regional Education Board recently named Mid-America Technology Center in Wayne as a winner of the 2020 Gene Bottoms Pacesetter School Award.
Mid-America is now a back-to-back two-time recipient.
The Pacesetter School Award recognizes schools that are implementing SREB’s school improvement frameworks and are achieving success in meeting goals related to increases in student graduation rates, readiness for college or careers and credential attainment.
To be recognized as a Pacesetter School, schools must:
• Be an active member of one or more of the Making Schools Work networks for the middle grades, high schools or career and technology centers – for two consecutive years.
• Administer SREB’s student and teacher surveys.
• Provide evidence of implementing school improvement strategies related to engaging instruction, aligned curricula, career pathways, systems of support or leadership for continuous improvement.
• Provide documented evidence of student achievement.
• Participate in Making Schools Work Conferences by presenting a session aligned with one or more of the conference objectives.
