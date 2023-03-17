MATC students earn 'skills' honors

Mid-America Technology Center students enrolled in the Trade and Industrial Education programs recently participated in the SkillsUSA Regional Skills and SW District Leadership Competitions held at technology centers throughout the state.
MATC had 36 students qualify to compete at the SkillsUSA State Leadership and Skills Conference, which is scheduled for April 23-25 in Tulsa.
MATC students placed in each competition with the following results:
• Architectural Drafting – *Hayley Leonard, Little Axe, 1st place secondary; *Wanbli White Hat, Stratford, 2nd place secondary.
• Automotive Service Technician – Owen Simonton, Lindsay, 4th place secondary; Andrew Jestice, Lindsay, 4th place postsecondary.
• Barbering - *Maisy Lewis, Pauls Valley, 2nd place secondary; Genesis Canales, Purcell, 4th place secondary; Emily Hansen, Blanchard, 5th place secondary; Alexia Balboa, Washington, 6th place secondary.
• Cabinetmaking – *Rykelle Harris, Noble, 1st place postsecondary; *Blayne Buntin, Blanchard, 2nd place secondary; *Alyna Taylor, Wayne, 2nd place postsecondary.
• Carpentry – *Ashley Hayles, Wayne, 1st place secondary; Jett Morgan, Blanchard, 11th place secondary.
• Cosmetology – *Chloe Brousard, Lindsay, 3rd place secondary; Heaven Smith, Maysville, 4th place secondary; Hanna Cabeen, Blanchard, 5th place secondary; Gracie Harris, Wayne, 6th place secondary.
• Customer Service – *Emma Birch, Noble, 1st place secondary; *Dusti Grossnicklaus, 1st place postsecondary; Destiny Sandlin, Newcastle, 6th place secondary.
• Esthetics – *Jacie Miller, Blanchard, 1st place secondary; *Kaylee Field, Purcell, 2nd place secondary; Jaelynne Eastep, Newcastle, 5th place secondary; Emily Pettigrew, Pauls Valley, 6th place secondary.
• Floral Design – *Teegan Jones, Pauls Valley, 1st place secondary; *Mary Shaw, Pauls Valley, 1st place postsecondary; *Jaelon Cunningham, Dibble, 2nd place secondary; *William Talbott, Little Axe, 3rd place secondary.
• Extemporaneous Speaking – *Ryan Sample, Little Axe, 1st place secondary; *Dusti Grossnicklaus, Lindsay, 1st place postsecondary; Emma Birch, Noble, 3rd place secondary Adam Testerman, Dibble, 4th place secondary; Aly Hobbs, Washington, 6th place secondary.
• HVAC Troubleshooting – *Ryan Place, Bridge Creek, 2nd place secondary; Kaiden Sales, Blanchard, 5th place secondary.
• Job Interview – *Isaiah Butler, Homeschooled/Norman, 1st place secondary; Emma Wilson, Newcastle, 3rd place secondary; Byron Lydick, Lexington, 5th place secondary.
• Job Readiness/Grounds Equipment Operator – *Eli Hobson, Wayne, 1st place secondary.
• Job Readiness/Job Interview – *Jaelon Cunningham, Dibble 2nd place secondary.
• Job Readiness/Prepared Speech – Mary Shaw, Pauls Valley, 1st place postsecondary.
• Job Readiness/Small Engine Parts ID – *Caleb Brown, Stratford, 1st place secondary.
• Job Readiness/Standard Riding Mower – Cameron Bond Jones, Dibble 4th place secondary; Coda Medellin, Lindsay, 5th place secondary.
• Job Readiness/Tool Identification – *Jaycob Hines, Lindsay, 2nd place secondary.
• Job Readiness/Zero Turn Radius Mower – *Damien Benson, Epic/Lindsay, 1st place secondary; Braden McClendon, Wayne, 3rd place secondary.
• Job Skills Demonstration A – *Braydon Force, Adult/Byars, 1st place postsecondary; *Brianna Hunter, Maysville, 2nd place; Robert Sweetman, Pauls Valley, 5th place secondary.
• Job Skills Demonstration O – *Eli Conner, Homeschooled/Lindsay.
• Opening and Closing Ceremony (team event) – Halee Cornelius, Epic/Elmore City, 3rd place secondary; Kaitlyn Dobbs, Stratford, 3rd place secondary; Heaven Smith, Maysville, 3rd place secondary.
• Opening and Closing Ceremony (team event) – Gonzalo Perez, Wayne, 4th place secondary; Emily Pettigrew, Pauls Valley, 4th place secondary.
• Prepared Speech – Teegan Jones, Pauls Valley, 3rd place secondary; Aura Valenzuela, Lindsay, 4th place secondary.
• Quiz Bowl (team event) – Eli Hunter, Homeschooled/Stratford, 6th place secondary.
• Technical Drafting – Nick Shupert, Blanchard, 5th place secondary.
• Welding – *Garen Green, Blanchard, 3rd place secondary; Josiah Fitz, Epic/Noble, 5th place secondary.
• Welding Fabrication (team event) –Bryar Coleman, Blanchard, 2nd place secondary; Wayne Privett, Noble, 2nd place secondary; Cal Snow, Washington, 2nd place secondary.
(* denotes qualification to compete on the state level)
