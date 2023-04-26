MATC students get big tech 'honor'

The induction ceremony into the National Technical Honor Society was recently held for Mid-America Technology Center’s 143 new NTHS members.
This celebratory event, held at Purcell First Baptist Church, was attended by a host of family and friends as Wayne High School principal Malachi Blaxton offered a message about the importance of having integrity as a baseline for every aspect of life.
Garvin County area students inducted into the NTHS for the 2022-2023 year are:
• Byars: Brayden Force, Cyber Security.
• Elmore City: Becca Armstrong, Health Careers Explorer; Rylee Reames, Health Careers Explorer; Ryan Sneed, Criminal Justice Officer.
• Foster: Dusti Grossnicklaus, Horticulture Technician.
• Lindsay: Eli Conner, Pre-Engineering; Kaylee Davoult, Health Careers Explorer; Maryann Dudgeon, Cosmetologist; Brehana Galindo-Gaytan, Health Careers Explorer; Colton Ince, Practical Nursing; Jaeden James, Graphic Design; Luke Knapp, Cyber Security; McKenna Largent, Horticulture Technician; Savannah Slater, Cosmetologist; Riley Snow, Health Careers Explorer; Arisdey Valenciano; Health Careers Explorer; Aura Valenzuela, Automotive Service Technician; Chelse White, Emergency Medical Technician.
• Pauls Valley: Elijah Barlow, Cyber Security; Taelyn Crowder, Veterinary Assistant; Alyssa Dunn, Computer Aided Drafting & Design; Emili Reyes, Business Office Assistant; Luis Rincon, Veterinary Assistant; Irma Rodriguez, Business Office Assistant; Natasha Rodriguez, Criminal Justice Officer; Arely Rojas, Health Careers Explorer; Robert Sweetman, Criminal Justice Officer; Gabriel Taylor, Lineworker Technology; Monica Tumax-Lopez, Health Careers Explorer; Landin Weilenman, Lineworker Technology.
• Stratford: JayLee Angelica, Criminal Justice Officer; Jaxon Bryant, Cyber Security; Launa Raymo, Therapeutic Health Careers; Jerron Stoliby, Cyber Security.
• Wayne: Sean Baker, Pre-Engineering; Gracie Harris, Cosmetologist; Kloe Overley, Health Careers Explorer; Gonzalo Perez, Cosmetologist; Adrian Prieto, Combination Collision Repair Technician; Blanca Ramirez, Automotive Service Technician; Sadie Thomas, Health Careers Explorer; Abby Watts, Health Careers Explorer.
• Wynnewood: Harlie Corey, Criminal Justice Officer; Gabriel Herring, Cyber Security.
To be eligible for NTHS membership, students must meet a specific set of criteria. The student must have a 93 or above in their technology program course work each semester, have no more than four absences per semester, perform community service and be a member of their student organization.
The National Technical Honor Society has a mission to honor student achievement and leadership, promote educational excellence, and enhance career opportunities for technical students.
Other new NTHS members come from Blanchard, Bridge Creek, Dibble, Lexington, Little Axe, Newcastle, Noble, Norman, Purcell, Tuttle and Washington.
