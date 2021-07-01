MATC students go for the gold

Mid-America Technology Center students joined students in Trade and Industrial Education CareerTech programs from across Oklahoma to compete ‘virtually’ in Leadership and Skills/Occupation related contests.
The MATC students from the Garvin County placing on the state level include:
• Byars: Charles Hawkins, Gold – Diesel Equipment Technology (postsecondary), Medium/Heavy Diesel Service Technician.
• Lindsay: Axel Stephen, Gold – Criminal Justice, Criminal Justice Officer.
• Maysville: Adam Franklin, Gold – First Aid/CPR (postsecondary), Criminal Justice Officer; Corban Martin, Silver – ZTR Mower, Building and Property Maintenance.
• Pauls Valley: Wesley Williamson, Silver – Standard Riding Mower, Building and Property Maintenance.
• Wayne: Joseph White, Bronze – Standard Riding Mower, Building and Property Maintenance.
• Wynnewood: Kaehlen Rog, Silver – Web Design (team event), Cyber Security; Zachary Johnson, Silver – Web Design (team event), Cyber Security; and Emily Bryce, Silver – Job Skills Demonstration O, Equine Production.
Allen Seilkopf, Axel Stephen, Adam Franklin, Charles Hawkins, Cole Swafford and Dalton Smith will be competing at the Virtual National SkillsUSA Conference this summer.
SkillsUSA is a national student organization, serving more than 372,655 students and instructors annually, which encourages students to develop career and leadership skills.
