Mid-America Technology Center students competed at the annual Oklahoma SkillsUSA Skills Championships and Leadership Conference held in Tulsa.
These students joined others from across Oklahoma to compete in more than 100 contests.
The MATC students who placed on the state level include:
• Blanchard: Tristen Fleck, Gold – Engineering Technology Design (team event), Pre-Engineering.
• Bridge Creek: Carsyn Roe, Gold – Horticulture, Horticulture Technician; Joshua Kernop, Gold – Web Design and Development (team event), Cyber Security.
• Foster: Dusti Grossnicklaus, Gold – Extemporaneous Speaking (postsecondary), Horticulture Technician.
• Goldsby: Cadence Harris, Silver – Floral Design (postsecondary), Horticulture Technician.
• Lexington: Turner King, Gold – Horticulture (postsecondary), Horticulture Technician.
• Lindsay: McKenna Largent, Bronze – Horticulture, Horticulture Technician.
• Newcastle: Nicole Aderhold, Gold – Floral Design (postsecondary), Horticulture Technician; Ashlyn Ward, Gold – Engineering Technology Design (team event), Pre-Engineering; Trinity Hulsey, Gold – Web Design and Development (team event), Cyber Security; Noah Dawson, Bronze – Sheet Metal, Residential HVAC Technician.
• Noble: Emma Birch, Gold – Customer Service, Horticulture Technician; Rykelle Harris, Bronze – Cabinet Making (postsecondary), Residential Carpentry.
• Pauls Valley: Maisy Lewis, Gold – Barbering, Cosmetologist; Eric Thompson, Silver – Sheet Metal, Residential HVAC Technician.
• Purcell: Kylee Field, Gold – Esthetics, Cosmetologist; Avery Miller, Gold – Horticulture, Horticulture Technician; Gabriella Kolsky, Silver – Floral Design, Horticulture Technician.
• Washington: Aly Hobbs, Gold – Floral Design, Horticulture Technician
• Wayne: Braden McClendon, Silver – Zero Turning Radius Mower, Building and Property Maintenance.
• Wynnewood: Lydia Moore, Gold – Engineering Technology Design (team event), Pre-Engineering.
Emma Birch, Kylee Field, Tristen Fleck, Dusti Grossnicklaus, Maisy Lewis, Lydia Moore, and Ashlyn Ward will be competing in their respective contests at the National SkillsUSA Leadership Conference and Championships, June 19-23 in Atlanta, Georgia.
MATC also has two SkillsUSA Oklahoma State officers who will be attending this conference.
Dusti Grossnicklaus will be running for the position of SkillsUSA College/Post-secondary National officer, and Tyler Romash, historian, will be an Oklahoma delegate.
SkillsUSA is a national student organization that encourages students to develop career and leadership skills.
The organization is affiliated with Oklahoma CareerTech System trade and industry education programs offered in high schools and technology centers across the state.
