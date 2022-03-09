MATC student's 'leap' leads to job offer

Dylan Moore of Elmore City is the first student from Mid-America Technology Center’s inaugural Lineworker Technology class to become employed using the skills he learned in the class, and who would have thought it all started with a Facebook post.
Moore saw an online post about a new class at MATC, thought he’d take a chance and enrolled in the school's brand new class.
Moore said he considers it a “leap of faith,” and now knows this was the right decision for him.
Always ready to face a new challenge, Moore said this class seemed to fit the bill. Plus, he likes money, another positive check for this career, and he might even have the opportunity to travel a little.
“This sounds like a good deal for a 21-year-old from Elmore City,” he said.
Moore took full advantage of everything his teacher, Bruce Beam, had to offer in the class, and as a result of his “meet the challenge head-on” attitude, he advanced quickly and gained the knowledge and skills to become a highly sought-after employee.
“Dylan is a good student with a great attitude and always came to class ready to learn,” Beam said.
Not being one to let the grass grow under his feet, Moore is also a Specialist E-4 in the U.S. Army Reserves.
As a matter of fact, Dylan’s sergeant is the person who told him about the job and helped him get hired at MDR in Stillwater.
He is excited about starting his new career with MDR at a starting salary of $22/hour, especially with the prospect of a $2/hour raise after two months, for just coming to work every day on time, working hard, and doing his job.
Dylan’s last day of Lineworker class was a recent Friday, and he started work the following Monday.
“I’m just ready to see Stillwater and get to work,” Moore said.
