MATC students step up at conference

Four Mid-America Technology Center students, including one from Lindsay, were right in the middle of the 2023 International Leadership Conference, held this year in Dallas, which is one of the highlights of the year for all HOSA students.
Rebecca Galloway of Noble, Colton Ince of Lindsay and Lynlee Tortolini of Newcastle won second place in the Biomedical Debate team competition.
Caleb Hyer of Noble placed in the top 10 in Prepared Speaking.
HOSA is an international student organization recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and the Health Science Education (HSE) Division of ACTE.
HOSA’s mission is to promote career opportunities in the health care industry and to enhance the delivery of quality health care to all people.
The HSE-HOSA partnership recognizes the importance of providing students with training far beyond the basic technical skills needed for entry into the health care field.
The rapidly changing health care system needs dedicated workers who, in addition to their technical skills, are people-oriented and capable of playing a leadership or a followership role as a member of a health care team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.