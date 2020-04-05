Mid-America Technology Center students enrolled in Multimedia Specialist and Network Systems Technician classes recently competed at the state Business Professional of America Leadership Conference held in Tulsa.
The MATC students who placed on the state level are as follows:
• Network Design Team – Robert Ball, Blanchard, 4th place postsecondary; and Matthew Fulton, Byars, 4th place postsecondary.
• Network Design Team – Trevor Meadows, Lexington, 6th place secondary; Rilley Merrill, Dibble, 6th place secondary; Blake Reince, Bridge Creek, 6th place secondary; and Dalton Smith, Blanchard, 6th place secondary.
• Parliamentary Procedure Team – Lydia Bell, Homeschooled/Maysville, 3rd place secondary; Colton Davis, Epic/Blanchard, 3rd place secondary; Jesus Espinoza, Lexington, 3rd place secondary; Titus Haworth, Homeschooled/Blanchard 3rd place secondary; Alandra Phillips, Newcastle, 3rd place secondary; and Skyla Unklesbay, Newcastle, 3rd place secondary.
• Presentation Management Team – Kaitlyn Freeland, Wayne, 8th place secondary; Ozzy McCraw, Little Axe, 8th place secondary; and Haddon Tyler, Homeschooled/Byars, 8th place secondary.
• Video Production Team – Trevor Atnip, Purcell, 6th place postsecondary; and Drake Thompson, Blanchard, 6th place postsecondary
High school students Jaden Bise, Purcell; Zackary Cusey, Elmore City; Blake Potts, Elmore City; and Kenzie Sewell, Purcell, also attended and competed in Broadcast News Production.
