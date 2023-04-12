MATC students take the lead

Mid-America Technology Center students in Kyla Perry’s Business Office Assistant program and Carl Walls’ Multimedia Specialist program had an impressive number of wins, earning 76 awards and medals at the recent Business Professionals of America (BPA) State Leadership Conference held in Tulsa.
MATC students placed in each competition with the following results:
• Administrative Support Concepts: Michael Ozment, Adult/Byars, 5th place postsecondary; Bricen Hemesley, Noble, 7th place secondary.
• Administrative Support Team: Gracie Hearon, Adult/Blanchard, 2nd place postsecondary; Emily Kessler, Adult/Lexington, 2nd place postsecondary.
• Advanced Interview: *Laney Workman, Bridge Creek, 1st place secondary.
• Advanced Office Systems and Procedures: Kyleigha Rog, Homeschooled/Elmore City, 2nd place secondary; Jennifer Velasco, Purcell, 6th place secondary.
• Advanced Word Processing: Emily Kessler, Adult/Lexington, 2nd place postsecondary; Gracie Hearon, Adult/Blanchard, 6th place postsecondary.
• Basic Office Systems and Procedures: Arleth Rocha, Adult/Pauls Valley, 7th place postsecondary.
• Digital Communications and Design Concepts: Samuel Yates, Pauls Valley, 3rd place secondary; Colten Barbee, Adult/Noble, 3rd place postsecondary.
• Digital Marketing Concepts: *Bricen Hemesley, Noble, 1st place secondary; Rebecca Lawson, Blanchard, 4th place secondary; Samuel Yates, Pauls Valley, 8th place secondary; Trenton Griggs, Adult/Purcell, 5th place postsecondary; Emily Kessler, Adult/Lexington, 6th place postsecondary.
• Digital Media Production: Kendall Edelen, Adult/Washington, 3rd place postsecondary; Kraig Cunningham, Noble, 7th place secondary.
• Financial Math and Analysis Concepts: Bricen Hemesley, Noble, 3rd place secondary; Emily Kessler, Adult/Lexington, 3rd place postsecondary.
• Fundamentals of Web Design: Neftali Baquera, Adult/Noble, 2nd place postsecondary.
• Graphic Design Promotion: Scarlett Fountain, Newcastle, 7th place secondary; Colten Barbee, Adult/Noble, 3rd place postsecondary; Derek Stewart, Adult Paoli, 8th place postsecondary.
• Intermediate Word Processing: Jennifer Velasco, Purcell, 4th place secondary; Sarah Spratt, Adult/Lexington, 7th place postsecondary.
• Management, Marketing and Human Resources Concepts: Samuel Yates, Adult/Purcell, 2nd place postsecondary; Bricen Hemesley, Noble, 4th place secondary.
• Meeting and Event Planning Concepts: Bricen Hemesley, Noble, 4th place secondary.
• Promotional Photography – National Showcase Top 10: Naftali Baquera, Adult/Noble; Colton Barbee, Adult/Noble; Kendall Edelen, Adult/Washington; Trenton Griggs, Adult/Purcell.
• Parliamentary Procedure Concepts: Angelica Carrasco, Adult/Lindsay, 3rd place postsecondary; Gracie Hearon, Adult/Blanchard, 4th place postsecondary; Michael Ozment, Adult/Byars, 6th place postsecondary; Emily Kessler, Adult/Lexington, 7th place postsecondary; Kendra Carson, Purcell, 8th place secondary.
• Podcast Production (team event): Kraig Cunningham, Noble, 3rd place secondary; Bricen Hemesley, Noble, 3rd place secondary; Zane Stover, Lexington, 3rd place secondary; Samuel Yates, Pauls Valley, 3rd place secondary; Tenton Griggs, Adult/Purcell, 5th place postsecondary; Karah ‘Kat’ Silk, Adult/Blanchard, 5th place postsecondary.
• Project Management Concepts: Gracie Hearson, Adult/Blanchard, 4th place postsecondary Emily Kessler, Adult/Lexington, 8th place postsecondary.
• User Interface Design Using Adobe XD (team event): *Katy Cornforth, Washington, 1st place secondary; *Keira Starns, Purcell,1st place secondary; *Laney Workman, Bridge Creek, 1st place secondary.
• Video Production (team event): Lane Mayhew, Bridge Creek, 5th place secondary; Alanna Miller, Lindsay, 5th place secondary; Jakob Shea, Washington, 5th place secondary; Alexis ‘Alex’ Speerbrecher, Paoli, 5th place secondary.
• Visual Design (team event): Colten Barbee, Adult/Noble, 4th place postsecondary; Greg Meiser, Adult/Blanchard, 4th place postsecondary; Derek Stewart, Adult/Paoli, 4th place postsecondary; Macey Dehart, Paoli, 8th place secondary; Landen Goldston, Newcastle, 8th place secondary; Madelyn ‘Winnie’ Hawley, Purcell, 8th place secondary; Cameron Holloway, Lexington, 8th place secondary.
• Virtual Branding (team event) – National Top 10: Neftali Baquera, Adult/Noble, AM Team; Kendall Edelen, Adult/Washington, AM Team; Trenton Griggs, Adult/Purcell, AM Team; Karah ‘Kat’ Silk, Adult/Blanchard, AM Team; Colton Barbee, Adult/Noble, PM Team; Greg Meiser, Adult/Blanchard, PM Team; Derek Stewart, Adult/Paoli, PM Team.
• Website Design (team event): *Neftali Baquera, Adult/Noble, 1st place postsecondary; *Kendall Edelen, Adult/Washington, 1st place postsecondary; Lillian Calixto Ornelas, Purcell, 3rd place secondary; Scarlett Fountain, Newcastle, 3rd place secondary; Rebecca Lawson, Blanchard, 3rd place secondary
Mid-America rounded out the awards by being the recipient of the Silver Level Star Chapter Award, and Business Office Assistant instructor Kyla Perry was named as the Advisor of the Year.
Students Neftali Baquera, Katy Cornforth, Kendall Edelen, Bricen Hemesley, Kiera Starns, and Laney Workman who won first place in their contests will now have the opportunity to compete at the BPA National Leadership Conference in Anaheim, Calif., April 26-30.
