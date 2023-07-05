MATC team earns national honor

A team from Mid-America Technology Center, including one member from Wynnewood, got a special salute at national event.
It was called Team G consisting of Lydia Moore of Wynnewood, Ashlyn Ward of Newcastle and Tristen Fleck of Blanchard, who were among the career and technical students in Oklahoma recognized for excellence at the 2023 SkillsUSA Championships, held in Atlanta, on June 21-22.
Each of the three area students are recipients of a Skill Point Certificate.
More than 6,000 students competed at the national showcase of career and technical education. The SkillsUSA Championships is the largest skill competition in the world and covers 1.79 million square feet, equivalent to 31 football fields or 41 acres.
Skill Point Certificates were awarded to all national contestants who met a threshold contest score.
The certificate represents workplace readiness in the occupational specialty and students can add the certificate to their employment portfolio as an indicator of proficiency.
"More than 6,000 students from every state in the nation participated in the 2023 SkillsUSA Championships," said SkillsUSA Executive Director Chelle Travis.
"This showcase of career and technical education demonstrates SkillsUSA at its finest. Our students, instructors and industry partners work together to ensure that every student excels. This program expands learning and career opportunities for our members."
Students were invited to the event to demonstrate their technical skills, workplace skills and personal skills in 110 hands-on competitions, including robotics, automotive technology, drafting, criminal justice, aviation maintenance and public speaking.
Industry leaders from 650 businesses, corporations, trade associations and unions planned and evaluated the contestants against their standards for entry-level workers. Industry support of the SkillsUSA Championships is valued at over $36 million in donated time, equipment, cash and material.
More than 1,200 industry judges and technical committee members participated this year.
All SkillsUSA Championships competitors were honored on Friday night, June 23 at the SkillsUSA Awards Session at State Farm Arena.
