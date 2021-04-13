MATC to hold annual plant sale

It’s finally that time of year for the Mid-America Technology Center Horticulture Department to hold a spring plant sale.
The horticulture students have worked hard this year to grow a large variety of plants.
“They are ready to help you make your lawn and garden bloom with annuals, perennials, vegetables, herbs, ornamental grasses and shrubs,” MATC officials say.
The plant sale will start Thursday, April 15 with hours from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.
This year the event will be open to the public.
The department has an online catalog of the available items. Visit the link for more information at https://sites.google.com/view/2021matcplantsale/home.
Call the Horticulture department at 405-449-3391 or email teacher Kara Murphy at kmurphy@matech.edu for more information.
