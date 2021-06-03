MATC trio goes national with awards

A trio of Mid-America Technology Center students recently earned national awards.
Mario Gaitan of Pauls Valley, Lydia Bell of Maysville and Brighton Snow of Washington, all enrolled in Mr. Wall’s Multimedia Specialist class, walked away with ‘Five’ national awards from the Business Professionals of America National Leadership Conference.
This was a “monumental” achievement for these students considering this was the second-largest conference in BPA’s 55-year history that saw attendees from not only the United States but also Canada, Peru and northern China.
• Brighton Snow: 1st, Social Media Marketing Challenge; and 7th, Entrepreneurship (Oklahoma’s only finalist).
• Lydia Bell: 1st, Promotional Photography.
• Mario Gaitan: 3rd, Digital Media Production; and 7th, Advanced Interview (postsecondary).
This year’s BPA conference consisted of two major firsts – the first ‘virtual’ national conference and also lead the way when the voting delegates, including Snow, participated in electing the first-ever national officer from outside of the U.S.
Grace Tang from SKT Education China will be serving on the national BPA officer team with other students from around the nation.
“MATC would also like to thank two of Mr. Wall’s Advisory Committee members, Sarah Williams and Royce Liston, for providing invaluable assistance by practicing with the students to hone their interview and presentation skills.
“Each student had an interview and presentation component to their contest, and this assistance allowed them to fine-tune their entries and gave them the confidence to sell their work and get 'on stage' at the highest level.”
BPA is the co-curricular Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO) for students pursuing careers in business management, information technology, finance, office administration, health administration and other related career fields.
