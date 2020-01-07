Volunteers in Wynnewood are working hard to ensure that all veterans laid to rest at the local Oaklawn Cemetery are honored next December on National Wreaths Across America Day.
For the next week through Wednesday, Jan. 15 any $15 sponsorship for wreaths received through the Wynnewood Historical Society fundraising group will be matched by Wreaths Across America.
Just a few weeks ago on Dec. 14, 2019, Oaklawn Cemetery joined with more than 2,150 participating Wreaths Across America locations across the country to simultaneously hold wreath laying ceremonies in support of the mission to “remember, honor and teach.”
In total, over 715 wreaths of live, balsam fir veterans’ wreaths were placed by 50 volunteers.
The goal for this year's National Wreath Across America Day in December is to place a wreath at the headstone of every veteran buried locally and “spread commemoration for the sacrifices they made for our country.”
“Each wreath sponsorship is a meaningful gift of remembrance from an appreciative American who knows what it means to serve and sacrifice for the freedom we all enjoy,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America.
“We are so grateful to the community of Wynnewood for participating in our mission of 'remember, honor and teach.'”
To sponsor a $15 veteran’s wreath through the Wynnewood Historical Society directly, please visit: www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/OK0022 online.
National Wreaths Across America Day is a free, non-political event, open to all people.
