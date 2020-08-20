Max out the goal for census

As the U.S. Census Bureau continues to monitor the impacts COVID-19 has on 2020 Census operations, changes to operations are being deployed to ensure the safety of staff and the public while maximizing the number of households that respond on their own to the 2020 Census.
“We are taking steps and adapting our operations to make sure everyone is counted, while keeping everyone safe,” said Census Bureau Director Dr. Steven Dillingham.
“Our commitment to a complete and accurate 2020 Census is absolute. In this challenging environment, we are deploying these tactics to make sure we reach every household in every community.
“If you haven't responded, the time to respond is now! Responding to the 2020 Census online, on paper, by phone, or in person with a census taker, helps secure vital resources for your community."
Currently over 63.5 percent of households have responded to the 2020 Census. People can still respond online, over the phone or by mail — all without having to meet a census taker.
The Census Bureau will follow up with some non-responding households by phone.
In order to supplement our capabilities to send census takers to households in person, the Census Bureau is training census takers to follow up with households by phone.
Using information provided to the Census Bureau and third-party purchased data, the Census Bureau has a strong contact list for both land lines and cell phones assigned to houses on the Census Bureau’s address list.
Census takers have begun following up with households nationwide. Census takers will continue to follow up with non-responding households in person, and will follow CDC and local public health guidelines when they visit.
If no one is home when the census taker visits, the census taker will leave a “Notice of Visit” with information about how to respond online, by phone or by mail, to encourage response. During Census Bureau tests, the “Notice of Visit” proved successful in encouraging people to respond on their own to the census.
The Census Bureau will mail an additional paper questionnaire to non-responding households.
