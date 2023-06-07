The May 2023 Students of the Month at Pauls Valley Junior High are 9th grade Charles Newell and Jadence Carrasco, 8th grade Phillip Miles and Chanel Dickson and 7th grade Noah Galvan and Liliana Morales.
• Charles Newell is a 9th grade student, his parents are Glen and Mellissa Newell. His brothers are Tylar and Riley Newell, Charles’ pet dog is BellRosa.
His favorite school subject is math. Charles’ hobby is fishing and his extracurricular activity is football. His biggest life goal is to play football, his plans for the future is to go to college. A fun fact about him is he likes to fish. He believes his reason for being picked for student of the month is because he has been nice to everyone.
• Jadence Carrasco is in the 9th grade, she is the daughter of Sam and Jason, and she is the sister of Jerez. She has one cat, and her plans for the future are to graduate.
Her hobbies include horn, writing, and painting, and her extracurricular activities include band and Spanish. Her favorite school subject is English, and a fun fact about her is that she kept a writing streak on her phone for 15 weeks, but she broke her streak because her phone died. In her opinion she got picked for student of the month because she thinks it’s random.
• Phillip Miles is in the 8th grade, he is the son of Athena Miles and Phillip Miles and is the brother of Aiden Miles.
He has one dog, his hobbies are band and his extracurricular activities are band, family living, and business and info tech. His biggest life goal is undecided, and he doesn’t know his plans for the future. His favorite school subject is history.
• Chanel Dickson is an 8th grade student. She is the daughter of Richard Walker and Amber Walker. Her pets include four cats.
Her hobbies include drawing, swimming, and storm chasing. Her extracurricular activities are softball. Her favorite school subject is science. Her biggest life goal is to have a good family of her own. Her plans for the future is to go to college at OU for meteorology. A fun fact about Chanel that most people don’t know is that she is double jointed in her wrist and elbow. Chanel's reason for being picked as student of the month is because of her dedication and kindness.
• Noah Galvan is in the 7th grade. He is the son of Felix and Amber. His siblings are Brayden, Jase, Jyma, Grayson, and Amari. Noah has three dogs, Rocky, Creed, and Mose.
He enjoys playing Madden and 7 on 7 football. Noah’s extracurricular activities are football, wrestling, and track. His biggest life goal is to make it to the NFL. When Noah is older, he would like to go D1 in football. A fun fact about him is that he has five siblings. Noah’s favorite school subject is geography. Noah thinks his reason for being picked student of the month is because he is helpful and he works hard.
• Liliana Morales is a 7th grade student, she is the daughter of Jordy and Adrian Morales. Her siblings are Layla, Lola, and Lincoln Morales.
Her favorite school subject is English. Liliana’s hobbies are reading, art, and listening to music. While her extracurricular activities are dance, basketball, and track. Her biggest life goal is to become well-known and rich. Her plans for the future is to become a children’s psychiatrist. A fun fact about Liliana is she has a heart shaped freckle. She believes the reason she was picked for student of the month is because they can.
