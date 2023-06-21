The Pauls Valley Students of the Month for May 2023 are Payton Copeland, Bennett Prince, Aspen Williams, Brady Sanders, Kaia Bostic are Wyatt Bowerman.
4th Grade
• Payton Copeland is the daughter of Nikita Gilliland. She has three siblings, Christopher, Salena, and Hayley.
Her hobbies include playing in the pool and watching TV. Her favorite food is steak and her favorite teacher is Mrs. Ring. She wants to be an artist when she grows up.
• Bennett Prince is the son of Branden and Micah Prince. He has one brother, Karsen, who is in 7th grade.
His hobbies include playing basketball, video games, and riding the lawnmower. His favorite subject is math and his favorite teacher is Mrs. Ring. Bennett loves to eat steak and baked potatoes. Bennett wants to be famous on YouTube when he gets older.
5th Grade
• Aspen Williams is the daughter of Kenzie Williams and Derrick and Yana Williams. She has three siblings, Hadley, Annika, and James.
Her hobbies include golf and cheer. Aspen’s favorite subject is science and her favorite teachers are Mrs. Thompson and Mrs. Perry. Her favorite food is lasagna. Aspen wants to be a veterinarian when she grows up.
• Brady Sanders is the son of Jacob and Holley Sanders. He has one sister, Lizzie, who is in 2nd grade.
Brady’s hobbies include playing video games and loves animals. Brady’s favorite subject is science and he loves all the PVIS staff. He loves to eat pizza. Brady wants to be a scientist when he gets older.
6th Grade
• Kaia Bostic is the daughter of Olga Bostic and J.D. Bostic. She has one brother, Nikolai, who is in 2nd grade.
Her hobbies include drawing, playing tennis, and playing the oboe. Kaia’s favorite teacher is Mrs. Carter. She loves to eat Asian and Italian food. Kaia is unsure what she wants to be when she gets older, but it will include something creative and animals.
• Wyatt Bowerman is the son of Bob and Lakan Bowerman. He has one sister, Natalie, who is in kindergarten.
His hobby is gaming and his favorite food is pizza. His favorite subject is social studies and his favorite teacher is Mrs. Carter. He is unsure of his future plans.
