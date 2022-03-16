By Dan Barney
Estate Planning & the Law
This has become a prevalent question today because of the expansion of available entities and because of the benefits now available. For example, consider the broad variety of entities now available to even small businesses or family holdings.
1. Family Trust
2. LLC (Limited Liability Company)
3. “S” Corporation
4. Limited Liability Partnership
5. Sole Proprietorship
Many other options are available for specialized or larger entities; however, the above are commonly used by families and smaller businesses. What are the factors that impact which is best for your situation?
Normally the first level of analysis recognizes that assets held purely for personal use belong in a trust. The other entities apply if a business purpose and profit objective are the basis for owning the assets.
The benefits of a trust, of course, are the avoidance of probate and the grouping of all assets under one entity with centralized management by the creator(s) of the trust and their designated successors. The trust can live on after death and is a testamentary device through which you can direct the disposition or application of your assets after death.
• Business Entities. Assets that are used to generate income can be placed in a variety of entities. The choice of which to use is normally governed by factors such as the following:
A. Liability protection/exposure
B. Tax issues
C. The number of owners
D. The types of owners
E. The desired relationship and involvement of the owners
F. The size of the business
• Common Applications. As an example of the manner in which many of these entities are used, consider the following:
1. Rental property/farm property is often placed in an LLC to provide some degree of liability protection.
2. Pyramiding. It is becoming increasingly popular to place investment property in a series of LLC’s, each of which contains only a few properties. Then the entire group of LLC’s may in turn be owned by one overarching LLC and this pyramid may then be owned by a family trust.
This pyramid type structure divides liability and can be structured so that most taxes flow to the individual, creating no tax penalty.
3. “S” Corporations are more frequently used in banks, operating/manufacturing environments and offer some employment tax benefits to the owners if they are actively employed in a successful business.
How do you differentiate between those options and design a plan for your personal assets, business interests, farm interests or minerals? Next week, a look at some of the comparative features of each.
