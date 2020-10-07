The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced a $733,000 investment to help improve essential public services in rural Oklahoma.
Maysville is included in this round rural loans and grants.
The Maysville Municipal Authority will use a $162,000 loan and a $50,000 grant to purchase a new trash collection truck.
This 2020 truck will replace an old truck that requires frequent costly repairs.
The authority provides collection services to more than 1,200 residential, commercial and rural customers.
Another is Webbers Falls Public Schools, which will use a $421,200 grant to purchase three buses, a tractor and equipment and to construct a new school agricultural barn.
Due to floods, their fleet of buses and their ag barn were damaged to the point that they could not be utilized. More than 600 citizens will benefit from this investment.
Also, Moffett Public Schools will use a $99,800 grant to purchase two buses. These 2020 passenger buses will replace buses that were destroyed due to flooding in May and June of 2019. Moffett, Oklahoma has 128 residents.
“Oklahoma is happy to receive this funding for our citizens, especially our children,” said Dr. Lee Denney, director of USDA Rural Development in Oklahoma.
“We are proud to provide financial assistance to these rural communities to improve waste collection, purchase student transportation and construct a school building.”
USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas.
