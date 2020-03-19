Keep Oklahoma Beautiful (KOB) with OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) has announced 2020 Great American Cleanup – Oklahoma’s OGE Growth & Start-Up grant winners, which include a Maysville school.
Maysville High School is one of the recipients of a $250 cash grant to help students with some clean up efforts.
Great American Cleanup – Oklahoma (GACOK) is part of the nation’s largest annual cleanup as organizations in all 77 Oklahoma counties coordinate local cleanups, education and beautification projects through March, April and May.
"Keep Oklahoma Beautiful is thankful to our sponsoring agency ODOT for making these grants possible to our affiliate network,” KOB Executive Director Jeanette Nance.
“We appreciate the good works of our partnering communities and the ability to fund such worthwhile projects is key to keeping Oklahoma a beautiful, healthy, sustainable place to live and thrive."
Maysville High School’s biology and agriculture classes will use the grant monies to clean up the district campuses as well as a community senior citizen center. The students and teachers will clear the areas leaf debris and trash.
The clean up day, now scheduled for April 22, will also focus on cleaning up “The Grove,” which is located by the school’s sports fields.
Participation and in GACOK is open to any individual and organization in the state of Oklahoma. GACOK participants have the opportunity to apply for OGE cash grants as well as P&K Equipment grants.
“The OGE Growth and Start-Up grants are another opportunity for OGE to support efforts to make communities across Oklahoma better, improving the quality of life for all,” said OGE spokeswoman Kathleen O’Shea.
The OGE Growth grants recipients announced were the Town of Carnegie, Okeene Historic Preservation Group, Harrah Chamber of Commerce, Town of Reydon, Town of Fargo, Fort Sill Apache Tribe, Plaza District Association, City of Muskogee, Adair County Trash Off, Greater Tenkiller Area Association and Save the Illinois River Association and Garber 4-H
The OGE Start-Up grants recipients announced were, along with Maysville, Buchanan Elementary School, City of Edmond, Town of Carmen and Kingfisher Trails.
To register for the Great American Cleanup – Oklahoma 2020 or learn more about KOB visit www.keepoklahomabeautiful.com online.
