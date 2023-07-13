Maysville student hits it big in NJ

Mikayla Mullen of Maysville, a student at Fairleigh Dickinson University's metropolitan campus, located in Teaneck, New Jersey, graduated in May 2023 with a Master of Arts.
The university's Metropolitan Campus, located in the dynamic New York/New Jersey corridor, features a university atmosphere with an international perspective, attracting students from the U.S. and around the world.
Undergraduates have access to the resources of a major graduate center and nearby New York City as an integral part of their learning experience.
Devoted to the preparation of world citizens through global education, Fairleigh Dickinson University is New Jersey's largest private university and features more than 100 liberal arts and professional degree programs, two international campuses, dozens of partnerships with internationally renowned institutions and special programs and status within the United Nations.
