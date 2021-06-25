McCall receives top education award

Oklahoma Speaker of the House Charles McCall was recognized this week with the 2020 Distinguished Service Award for Higher Education.
McCall, whose District 22 includes a portion of eastern Garvin County, was honored for his support of higher education in his role as Speaker of the House of Representatives and as an ex-officio member of all House committees.
“In his leadership role, Speaker McCall has been a strong voice for our state system of higher education,” said Chancellor Glen D. Johnson.
“Since his election to the Oklahoma House of Representatives in 2012 and during his service as Speaker of the House, he has been an effective advocate for increased faculty pay, deferred maintenance on college and university campuses through the Section 13 Offset program, and for fully funding our concurrent enrollment program. The State Regents, the college and university presidents, and I are honored to present him with this Distinguished Service Award.”
The Distinguished Service Awards for Higher Education recognize individuals who demonstrate distinguished leadership and support of higher education in Oklahoma during the legislative session. It is the highest award presented by the State Regents and the Council of College and University Presidents.
"Supporting higher education is supporting Oklahoma's future,” McCall said.
“Maintaining and improving a higher education system with quality options for all students – from small, two-year colleges to large, multifaceted institutions – is crucial to Oklahoma's growth and prosperity.
“It is an honor to collaborate on that effort with the State Regents and all other stakeholders, and to be recognized for our partnership.”
