Meat team grabs state honors

Members of the Stratford 4-H club attended the State Meats Identification and Livestock Judging Contests on April 23. These contests are held each year on the campus of Oklahoma State University.
The Garvin County Junior Division team consisting of Ella Lister, Parker Hinkle and Cordie Chandler were named the 2022 State Reserve Champions.
The second Garvin County Junior Division team consisting of Shelby Lister, Korbin Hinkle and Jonathon Wright was named State 4th place Junior Team Overall.
As for the Senior Division, Garvin County had one team entered with the following members: Grace Wright, Faith Wright and Walker Chandler. This senior team at the end of the day was announced as the 3rd place Senior Team Overall.
Garvin County members also represented well with individual scoring.
In the Junior Division the following are the State placings – Ella Lister was named 4th Overall, Parker Hinkle was named 5th Overall, Shelby Lister was named 9th Overall, Korbin Hinkle with 10th Overall, Cordie Chandler at 11th Overall and rounding out the Junior Division was Jonathon Wright with 22nd Overall.
As for the Senior members, Grace Wright was named 6th Overall, followed by Faith Wright with 7th Overall and Walker Chandler with an 11th place Overall Senior.
Meats Identification help youth develop important life skills by participating in the competition members show their ability to evaluate carcasses and identify meats,” said 4-H officials.
“It helps build strong consumer decision making skills as well as communication and confidence. Congratulations to these teams and their leaders.”
