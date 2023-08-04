Mid-America Technology Center SkillsUSA student, Emma Birch, a horticulture student from Noble, brought home the silver medal in the customer service contest at the annual National Leadership and Skills Conference in Atlanta, Ga.
In addition to Birch’s big win, MATC placed in four other contests on the national level with three of those students coming from Garvin County.
Maisy Lewis of Pauls Valley competed in barbering finishing in 11th place.
Dusti Grossnicklaus of Foster finished in fifth place in extemporaneous speaking.
The team of Tristen Fleck of Blanchard, Lydia Moore of Wynnewood and Ashlyn Ward of Newcastle was eighth place in engineering technology.
Kylee Field of Purcell got 22nd place in esthetics.
SkillsUSA is a national student organization that improves the quality of the nation’s future skilled workforce through the development of framework skills that include personal, workplace and technical skills grounded in academics.
Nationwide SkillsUSA serves more than 331,000 students and instructors annually.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.