Medals pile up for MATC students

Mid-America Technology Center students recently competed at the annual Oklahoma SkillsUSA Skills Championships and Leadership Conference held in Tulsa.
Joined by others from across Oklahoma to compete in more than 100 contests, the MATC students who placed on the state level include:
• Elmore City: Emily Teakell, Gold – Floral Design, Horticulture Technician.
• Lindsay: Landen Holman, Bronze – Carpet Maintenance, Building and Property Maintenance.
• Maysville: Kegan Brooks, Gold – Cabinetmaking, Residential Carpentry.
• Paoli: Gunner Manning, Gold – Criminal Justice, Criminal Justice Officer.
• Pauls Valley: Teegan Jones, Gold – Floral Design-Job Readiness, Horticulture Technician; Teegan Jones, Gold – Prepared Speech-Job Readiness, Horticulture Technician; Mary Shaw, Silver – Floral Design-Job Readiness, Horticulture Technician.
• Stratford: Zane Pennington, Silver – ZTR Mower, Building and Property Maintenance; Jaden Alberson, Bronze – ZTR Mower, Building and Property Maintenance.
• Wayne: Eli Hobson, Gold – Small Engine Parts ID, Building and Property Maintenance; Joseph White, Silver – Standard Riding Mower, Building and Property Maintenance.
Keagan Brooks of Maysville, Gunner Manning of Paoli, Emma Birch of Noble and Dominik Jackson of Washington will be competing in their respective contests at the National SkillsUSA Leadership Conference and Championships, June 21-26 in Atlanta, Georgia.
MATC also has two SkillsUSA state officers – Ryan Sample, president, and Avery Miller of Purcell, reporter – who will be at this national conference where they will receive officer training and as Oklahoma delegates.
Avery will also participate in a new landscape demonstration event held by the National Association of Landscape Professionals Foundation with the intent to have this introduced as a competitive event at National SkillsUSA in June 2023.
SkillsUSA is a national student organization that encourages students to develop career and leadership skills. The organization is affiliated with Oklahoma CareerTech System trade and industry education programs offered in high schools and technology centers across the state.
