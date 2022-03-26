Medical care takes one more step

By Sen. Greg McCortney
Senate Review
When I first sought a seat in the Oklahoma Senate some six years ago, one of the top concerns citizens shared with me over and over was the need to make medical care and medication more accessible and affordable.
Each session, I’ve worked diligently to find ways to address those concerns, introducing and championing legislation on a range of issues, from pharmacy pricing to telemedicine and more.
In 2019, I authored legislation creating the Patient’s Right to Pharmacy Choice Act, which was approved by both chambers and was signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
As that act was implemented, we became aware of areas that needed to be strengthened to ensure the letter and the spirit of the law would be followed. The result of that effort was Senate Bill 1860, which I authored this session. This bill was approved by our full membership this past week.
As far as I am concerned, the customer should have the right to choose where they buy their prescriptions, whether it’s a local pharmacy in their community, a big chain or through the mail. You should have the right to choose the most convenient location and method, and the ability to go where you can get the best prices.
SB 1860 now moves to the House of Representatives for further consideration.
This was one of 138 measures that were approved in the Senate this past week, and Thursday marked the deadline for the full membership to consider legislation introduced by members of this chamber.
Beginning next week, the various standing committees of the Senate will begin holding hearings on bills sent over by the House of Representatives, and their committees will be debating and voting on legislation approved in our chamber.
I have already been working with my assistant floor leaders, Senator James Leewright from Bristow and Senator Lonnie Paxton from Tuttle, to assign House measures to our various Senate standing committees.
April 14 is the deadline for committees to consider bills from the opposite chamber. After that, each chamber will have another two weeks to hold floor votes on the measures approved by committee. The final deadline for those floor votes is April 28.
Additionally, you’ll begin to see bills assigned to conference committee coming to the floor for votes.
These are bills where the two chambers couldn’t agree on the final language, so a compromise version is hammered out by members of the Senate and House. When they have it in a form that conferees from each chamber can agree on, the bill must return to the floor of each chamber for one last vote before it can be sent to the governor for his consideration.
And while work on the next fiscal year’s budget actually began shortly after the last legislative session ended, that work will be highlighted in the closing weeks as those appropriations bills come to the floor of each chamber for final approval.
Under Oklahoma’s constitution, the Legislature must conclude its work no later than 5 p.m. on the last Friday in May.
I am honored to serve you in the Oklahoma State Senate. If you have a question about a legislative matter, please do not hesitate to contact my office at (405) 521-5541 or by email at Greg.McCortney@oksenate.gov.
