Our regular legislative session wrapped up at the end of May, and I want to highlight a few of the big policy bills that became law this year, with a particular focus on medical marijuana this week.
House Bill 2095 modifies several components of law regarding medical marijuana licensing, regulations enforcement and business operations.
The licenses of any medical marijuana business licensee found to have intentionally not paid the tax on retail medical marijuana sales are to be revoked, and the revoked party is prohibited from being able to receive any other type of medical marijuana business license issued by the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA).
Additionally, no more than one medical marijuana commercial grower license may be issued for any one property, and the measure caps 1,000 active medical marijuana commercial grower licenses in circulation.
OMMA is authorized to enter into agreements with other state agencies to enforce laws regulating medical marijuana.
OMMA and other entities that receive a complaint concerning noncompliance by a medical marijuana research licensee or a medical marijuana education facility licensee, may conduct unannounced, on-site inspections beyond the required biannual inspections.
The authority is also required to refer all complaints alleging criminal activity to appropriate state or local law enforcement.
Lastly, the measure extends the moratorium on processing and issuing new medical marijuana business licenses to 2026.
House Bill 2281 prohibits the use of a “straw person” or “straw party” to purchase, or conspire to purchase any license or registration required to distribute, possess, prescribe, or manufacture any controlled dangerous substance on behalf of any other person.
Senate Bill 813 sets the initial, nonrefundable fee for a medical marijuana processor license, as well as all submissions of grower applications, renewal processor applications, and renewal dispensary applications at $2,500.
OMMA is authorized to operate a quality assurance laboratory for the purpose of conducting compliance testing of medical marijuana businesses, and requires the lab be used to provide recommendations for:
• All equipment and standards to be utilized by licensed medical marijuana testing laboratories;
• Standardized operating procedures when extracting and testing medical marijuana products;
• Samples taken from medical marijuana licensed business;
• The utilization of secret shoppers; and
• Analysis of any compounds that are not among the targeted analytes and are unknown, unidentified, tentatively identified, or known and injurious to human health if consumed.
In our special session, we approved Senate Bill 18X, which establishes the Medical Marijuana Tax Fund with all monies accruing in the fund to be appropriated at the discretion of the Legislature to fund substance abuse programs and common education, including but not limited to funding Redbud School Grants.
Although our regular legislative session has wrapped up, work continues.
Last week, I attended a Women in Government conference in Annapolis, Maryland, where we heard from policy experts and visited with other female legislators from across the country. It was one of the most informative legislative conferences I've ever attended and a great opportunity to hear about new policies and ideas from other states to inspire us here in Oklahoma.
As part of the conference, we got to tour the Maryland State Capitol, which is the country's oldest capitol still in use today. We stood in the original room where President George Washington delivered his resignation speech and saw his handwritten speech notes as well.
While in Annapolis, I traveled briefly to Washington, D.C. to meet with Sen. Markwayne Mullin. Unfortunately, Sen. James Lankford wasn't available, but I did get to visit with his wife, Cindy, for a while.
As always, please feel free to reach out with any questions and concerns. You can contact me at (405) 557-7365 or cynthia.roe@okhouse.gov. Thank you for the honor of serving House District 42 at the State Capitol!
(Rep. Cynthia Roe, a Republican, represents House District 42 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. Her district includes portions of Cleveland, Garvin and McClain counties.)
