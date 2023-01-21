Medication safety in the new year

(Courtesy of PASS Coalition in Garvin County, which is a non-profit organization with a mission of bringing together individuals and organizations in the community to promote substance abuse prevention.)
Did you know that in Oklahoma, an estimated 87% of drug overdose deaths were unintentional
Accidental opioid overdose deaths can occur when an elderly person takes too much of their medication, when someone takes a medication that was not prescribed to them, when a child mistakes a pill for candy, or when an opioid medication is mixed with other drugs or alcohol.
Medical marijuana edibles can easily be mistaken by children when they are in the form of gummies or cookies as well.
According to the Oklahoma Center for Poison and Drug Information, the number of children getting their hands on medical marijuana edibles is on the rise. Children aged two to three are more at risk for mistaking edibles as real food, especially when they are in the form of gummies or cookies.
Edible products often contain high amounts of marijuana so the symptoms may be more severe in a small child.
The PASS Coalition wants to remind Garvin County adults to have a plan for the new year to store medications and medical marijuana in a locked box that is up and away from children, family, friends, visitors, and pets. Doing so will help prevent unintended overdoses and overdose fatalities.
If you do not have a locked container, put medications such as opioids or medical marijuana in an unconventional location that is out of reach of children.
It is important to always keep your medications in their original container so that they can be easily identified.
If you have unwanted, expired, or unused medications you would like to get rid of you can drop them off in the medication drop box located at the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office in Pauls Valley or at a community Take Back Event.
Additional medication safety tips to remember this year are 1) do not share your medical marijuana or prescriptions with others, 2) do not mix medications with alcohol, and 3) do not drive when impaired by marijuana or medications.
For more safety tips and information please contact the PASS Coalition at PASSdrugfree@gmail.com or visit our Facebook page @PASSDRUGFREE and give them a like and follow to be in the know of any community Take Back Events coming up.
It is important to know the symptoms of an overdose so you can act to save a loved one before it is too late.
What do you look for when assessing if a person has overdosed? The person may appear to be sleeping but they will not wake up when roused. They may have slow, shallow, erratic, or absent breathing, or they may make snore-like gurgling or choking sounds.
Keep Naloxone (Narcan), the reversal drug for opioid-related overdoses, in your home to help prevent an overdose.
To learn more about overdose signs, symptoms, and how to administer Naloxone in the event of an overdose emergency, go to okimready.org.
