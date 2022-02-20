Meditating on God's Word all day

Concerns and problems flood our minds constantly. There is always too much to do and not enough time to do it. God wants the best for us, and all we have to know is how to recognize it and lay hold of it.
“Oh, how I love Your law! It is my meditation all the day.” (Psalms 119:97)
Everyone knows how hard it is to concentrate when bombarded from every direction.
It is even harder to focus on God when we cannot take time to renew our minds and refresh our spirits by meditating.
God does not often shout to get our attention. Instead, He speaks to us in a still, small voice.
“and after the earthquake a fire, but the Lord was not in the fire; and after the fire a still small voice.” (1 Kings 19:12)
We have to make time to get quiet and take time to find those quiet places where we can get alone with God.
It may be a room, outside in nature, or some other place where we can shut out the noise and distractions around us for just a few moments.
“He makes me to lie down in green pastures; He leads me beside the still waters.” (Psalm 23:2)
The key to renewing our mind, body, and spirit is to develop the habit and discipline of meditating on God’s Word every day, even if it is for just a moment.
To meditate means to reflect on the same thing repeatedly, visualize it, and let the meaning of it sink deep down into our hearts.
Meditation is a spiritual practice that is encouraged throughout the Bible.
The key to meditation is to draw on God’s wisdom found in the Bible.
The benefits of meditating on the Bible is that those benefits influence our entire day.
“For the Lord God is a sun and shield; The Lord will give grace and glory; No good thing will He withhold From those who walk uprightly.” (Psalm 84:11)
This Bible verse tells us that God has good things waiting for us, but we must do our part. We walk uprightly when we live according to the principles of God’s Word.
“Heavenly Father, I commit to meditating Your Word each day. I ask for Your Holy Spirit to lead me in this commitment. Your Word gives me the instruction I need, and I can and do have complete trust knowing Your love is leading me. I am victorious in You. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.