Meet the Deputies

My name is Penny Campbell and I have been employed with the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office for 7 years and 7 months. I started in June 2012.
I currently serve as an overnight sergeant in the detention center. This position began July 2019.
I previously worked for the department through the Work Education Program from January to June of 1995 as a front office records clerk.
I completed my Bachelor of Science in May 2001 with a major in Juvenile Justice and a minor in Social Work.
Throughout my career I have continued my education through yearly training and other related courses, having received other certifications pertinent to this job.
Outside of work I enjoy cooking, sports, fishing, shooting guns, among other various hobbies. I enjoy spending time with my family and close friends and my most favorite is cuddling up on the couch with my grandson and watching cartoons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.