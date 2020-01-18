Meet the deputies

My name is Barbara Perez. I would like to start off by saying “thank you” for the opportunity to work at the sheriff’s office.
I couldn’t have chosen a better department to begin my career. I have gained a second family.
I began my career as a detention deputy in the detention center in November 2017.
I have lived in the Garvin County area my entire life. I am a mother to four amazing kids and a grandmother to 13.
I wish to continue my career in law enforcement with the hopes of broadening my horizons beyond the detention center level.
I enjoy spending my free time with my family vacationing, cooking, camping or fishing.
