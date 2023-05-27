Memorial Day is special salute

Memorial Day is a special day that commemorates the men and women who gave their lives while serving the U.S. military and for many celebrating Oklahomans it’s like an official kick-off to summer.
The weather is warmer and perfect for grilling, community pools/water parks start to open up, and the local lakes are getting more visitors.
But like any other holiday, adults have also added drinking to the mix to celebrate, which inevitably puts the holiday at risk for alcohol and/or drug related incidents and crashes.
Oklahoma alcohol laws have expanded with the passing of the “Oklahoma Cocktails To-Go Act of 2021” (HB 2122), allowing for restaurants to now offer mixed drinks, cocktails, or single-serve wine for carryout as of May 10, 2021.
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the PASS Coalition wants to remind drivers and passengers that while the transport of alcohol may be legal, it is still illegal to have open containers of alcohol in a vehicle.
Most importantly it is never okay to consume alcohol while driving. For some, even one drink may be one too many. It is best to wait until you arrive at your destination before you drink your beverage.
The Oklahoma Highway Safety Office reported that in 2021 there were a total of 530 crashes during the Memorial holiday. A total of 41 of those crashes were alcohol and drug related, meaning that over 7% of the holiday crashes on Oklahoma roads involved a potentially impaired driver.
Adults, if you plan to drink make sure you have a plan in place. Not only are the roads something to think about but also when out on the lake.
Boats and other watercrafts do not mix with alcohol any better than cars, so before you start drinking have a designated driver established so that you don’t put yourself and others at risk.
It’s also important to know your limits, and pace yourself. Consuming four or more drinks within two hours is known as binge drinking. You can space out your drinks by reaching for a non-alcoholic beverage between the alcohol-fueled drinks.
Another option is to plan to stay put. If you’re heading out to a lake or park for the weekend, make sure you have accommodations to spend the night to ensure you have a safe place to hang out while drinking with family or friends.
Also be aware of overdose risks. Don’t mix drugs with alcohol including marijuana and prescription drugs. It can increase the risk of accidental overdose and increase the chances of passing out, blacking out, feeling sick and leading to risky behaviors you might regret later.
“People need to know that they can go out for a weekend of fun and return home safely by ensuring they have a sober driver take them home. Don’t be the reason someone – including yourself – doesn’t get home,” said PASS Coalition member Jayci Enerson.
If you’re the designated driver, make sure you keep that promise of safety for yourself and your passengers. It can be a long night, but people are counting on you, not to mention the other drivers, passengers, and pedestrians on the streets. Take the role of designated driver seriously — people are relying on you.
Have fun, drink responsibly and stay safe.
The PASS Coalition meets on the third Tuesday of each month at the First United Bank in Pauls Valley and Google Meet. For more information, please like and follow them on Facebook @PASSdrugfree, or email them at passdrugfree@gmail.com, to be in the know for upcoming meetings, or events.
The PASS Coalition is funded by the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Prevention Services, and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration.
