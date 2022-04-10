Memories from theaters' past

By Tim Smith
“…and in all arts it is training that brings the art to perfection.” (Mark Twain)
In remembrance of all the memories: dedicated to the theaters where it all began. 1967-1978
I hope that you had the opportunity to read this week’s newsstand edition of the column, if not, and in quick summary, I presented my annual pre-summer reminder that as travel plans are put into place, one of the truly enjoyable experiences that you can have as a family is to see a production at one of the summer theatre’s that dot the landscape.
Particularly hard hit by the virus outbreak, your patronage means a great deal to their overall rebuilding/rebounding success.
I also shared a brief summary of my own summer theatre experiences, and more on that in a minute.
The reason for including that was a reminder that many of the actors who we see today spent time working at one of these summer operations. They are truly the training ground for those who are not only working their way into the profession, but also for those already armed with a resume that are needing a place to hone their craft for future opportunities.
It is not normally considered, and especially for those making their living on our stages; constant training is not only a necessity, but in the highly competitive world made even more so by performing opportunities made available via the explosion of on-line/streaming, an actor must keep their instruments well-tuned, well defined.
Now that is the ‘reporter” input, but I thought it might be fun to share a few of the more engaging moments compiled from the 15 productions that I performed in as an actor or a director during the seven summers I worked at a summer theatre location.
This resume includes plays, musicals, a musical review and two summers at a famous outdoor drama.
Summer 1967 – I had just graduated from high school and our vocal music teacher directed a musical that we performed with multiple casts in the choir’s rehearsal room which had a tiered configuration. Being up close, very close, with the audience, was a new experience for sure.
Summers 1970-72 – As a member of a summer theatre company at a converted and historic mule barn located on the campus of a former Missouri college, what was learned there was that while you were on stage in the current production, concurrently rehearsing for a later production, you were working either backstage or in customer relations when not performing.
No rest for the weary, but what fun.
In other words, you learned every facet of the business under your ‘contact’ which ran from 7 a.m. Monday morning to 7 p.m. that Sunday evening.
Summer 1976 – I was completing my master’s degree in theater and was able to enhance my resume by working in the university’s summer theatre program. The highlight was playing a supporting role in a musical opposite a long-time theater patron from that community. I learned from that stage experience the importance of dedication to one’s home town and the growth his singular role inspired in others as well as future work of the institution.
What made it more memorable was that he was a graduate of the university.
My last two summers, 1977 and 1978, were spent playing the leading role in one of the nation’s premier outdoor dramas. What I learned there is that as a working actor, you must be ready to take on a role in a wide variety of mediums and venues.
You must be prepared to go where the work is located.
Performing in an amphitheater that seats nearly 1,800 is a far cry than standing in front of camera selling insurance or soft drinks. The techniques of delivery are completely different. That is why these various experiences were and remain, important training grounds.
Remember, there is always an opening night.
(For Otis: 1926-(1968)-2021: A Broadway Baby
