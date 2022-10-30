Memories strong of Halloween past

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
The @ Home Edition
Content-Create-Connect
Est: 2020
One of the most pleasant memories we have of raising our sons was all the activities of Halloween night.
Friends would gather at the house for dinner before the gang headed out to trick or treat.
We are certainly blessed to reside in an area that is “Halloween Town” oriented.
In fact, the tradition here is to leave the candy and goodies on a decorated display outside the house so that you can get out and enjoy the neighborhood fun.
While in preparation for tomorrow evening: The family always takes the weeks preceding Halloween to re-watch all of the classics, from Hocus Pocus to the seven films in the Harry Potter collection.
They all certainly hold up, and that helps to bring back memories of the good old days in Oklahoma.
While hanging around Hogwarts, the magical school that Harry Potter attended, it was a sad day when we learned of the passing of Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid.
One of my favorite parts of all seven films is when Hagrid brings the infant Harry to his new home with the Dursley’s on a motorcycle. In that opening sequence, the entire wizarding world is laid out before us, and we know from those first few moments, it is going to be engaging – certainly mysterious – as the books were, and fun.
I believe that is why the films were as popular as the books; the creative minds and talents behind the films had a fierce loyalty, (and vice versa), to author J.K. Rowling’s vision. That bond places added pressure on ensuring that the very first sequences be on target.
The youth of today are fond of saying, “They nailed it!” That they did.
It looks like we are going to be able to get all seven Potter films watched before the big night.
From Mr. Rogers neighborhood. Mr. Rogers once said, “There are three ways to ultimate success: The first is to be kind. The second way is to be kind. The third way is to be kind.”
From the neighborhoods – those in the Washington D.C. area to ours in North Texas: While we were enjoying the annual Ft. Worth Alliance Air Show featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team USAF Thunderbirds, our son and his wife were sending us pictures from their onsite visit at the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum, and first up were pictures of the two most important planes in the history of aviation, The Wright Brothers Flyer and The Spirit of St. Louis.
I got to thinking: The 24 years that separated those two historic flights is a generation. It would be worth researching if there was a generational period that was more productive, even more visionary.
That exploration may deserve a few column sections down the road.
How far we have traveled in the 119 years since that early December morning with the Wright Brothers in 1903.
Remember, there is always an opening night, in our “Halloween” town.
For EFA: 1949-1974
t. a. [word] smith
“How can we let the music not be what it actually is and make it be something else.” – Wynton Marsalis
Where ARTS Thou? is also published in the Wednesday newsstand edition of the Pauls Valley Democrat: Founded 1904.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.