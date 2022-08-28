Mentoring - to the written word

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
The @ Home Edition
Content-Create-Connect
Est: May 2020
I normally do not devote a majority of column space to one individual, but will assume author privilege as I am going to devote much of this week’s reflections on the career of David McCollough, who brought history back into my life – not just on the page, but through the eloquence of the spoken word.
The former was encompassed in his numerous books, the latter, lending his oral narrative skills to some of the finest documentaries ever developed.
Most notably, those created by Ken Burns.
I am going to offer four resources that will reveal the essence of the author and historian, the latter being selections from the wonderful salute presented by Simon and Schuster, his long-time publisher (a division of Paramount, the parent company of CBS News), and then the following video selections:
YouTube provides:
David McCollough (with) Charlie Rose: (Promoting the book) ‘1776’ Interview: (2005).
Speaking at the Presidential Lecture Series: Harry S. Truman – (28 July 1992), introduced by the (then) sitting President George H.W. Bush at the White House.
Discussing his book on The Wright Brothers in an interview conducted by Ken Burns.
The following is from that aforementioned Simon and Schuster salute:
“A joyous and tireless student of the past, McCullough dedicated himself to sharing his own passion for history with the general public. He saw himself as an everyman blessed with lifelong curiosity and the chance to take on subjects he cared most about. His fascination with architecture and construction inspired his early works on the Panama Canal and the Brooklyn Bridge, while his admiration for leaders whom he believed were good men drew him to (John) Adams and (Harry S.) Truman. In his 70’s and 80’s, he indulged his affection for Paris with the 2011 release 'The Greater Journey' and for aviation with a best-seller on the Wright Brothers that came out in 2015.”
Continuing: “Beyond his books . . . McCullough may have had the most recognizable presence of any historian, his fatherly baritone known to fans of PBS’s 'The American Experience' and Ken Burns’ epic 'Civil War' documentary. 'Hamilton' author Ron Chernow once called McCullough ‘both the name and the voice of American history…'”
“For years, from the wireless cottage on the grounds of his house on Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, McCullough completed works on a Royal Standard typewriter that changed minds and shaped the marketplace. He helped raise the reputations of Truman and Adams, and he started a wave of best-sellers about the American Revolution, including McCullough’s own '1776.'”
There is so much more to learn about this author, I hope you will look into these sources and the many additional that are available.
On a personal note: I have always been fascinated where writers set about doing their work, Mr. McCullough’s cottage, sitting on his residential home site, is just that, and it has always been a picture that I have held in my mind, when I too am alone, gazing at the keyboard.
From my home office, surrounded with ephemera/mementos from my past, with each holding a special place in the creative journey that has unfolded, I immediately feel connected to each reader.
Footnote: My mother’s college theatre professor was a prolific writer, seemingly determined to keep up with his students’ years after they left his tutelage. When I was first starting out, needing to communicate with those who might assist me in gaining a leg up in the entertainment industry, he sold me his typewriter, the very same one that he had used for years.
As I was working on this article, I looked, and there it sat, and it too is a Royal.
The muse knows no boundaries.
Here is a creative writing exercise you might enjoy: (Source unknown): “Write a sad story using only three words.”
Remember, there is always an opening night, in our towns.
For ETP: 1931 - [1965] - 2022; A creative partner as well, one note at a time.
For Otis: 1926 - [1968] - 2021; A Broadway Baby.
For EFA: My grandfather: [1949-1974]: Who brought his local paper to new prominence in and around his rural Illinois community.
t. a. [words]mith
Where ARTS Thou? is also published every Wednesday in the newsstand edition of the Pauls Valley Democrat: Founded 1904.
