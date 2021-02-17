Pauls Valley Schools
Thursday, Feb. 18
Breakfast: Scrambled eggs and ham, hash browns, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Crispitos, rice, beans, salsa, fruit.
Friday, Feb. 19
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage link, fruit.
Lunch: Hamburger, chips, lettuce, tomato, pickle and cheese, baked beans, fruit, snicker doodle cookie.
Monday, Feb. 22
Breakfast: Muffin, yogurt, fruit.
Lunch: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit.
Tuesday, Feb. 23
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Stromboli with marinara sauce, green beans, salad, fruit, cake.
Wednesday, Feb. 24
Breakfast: Pancakes, bacon, fruit.
Lunch: BBQ sandwich, potato wedges, baked beans, fruit, pickle spear.
Thursday, Feb. 25
Breakfast: Oatmeal, toast, jelly, fruit.
Lunch: Crunchy tacos with lettuce, tomato, cheese and salsa, rice, beans, fruit.
Friday, Feb. 26
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, sausage, fruit.
Lunch: Stuff crust pizza, corn, salad, fruit, brownie.
Whitebead School
Thursday, Feb. 18
Breakfast: Cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Spaghetti, green beans, garlic bread, fruit.
Friday, Feb. 19
No School
Monday, Feb. 22
Breakfast: Cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, hot roll, cookie.
Tuesday, Feb. 23
Breakfast: Mini waffle, fruit.
Lunch: Nachos with chicken and cheese, pinto beans, chips, salsa, salad, fruit.
Wednesday, Feb. 24
Breakfast: Yogurt, granola, fruit.
Lunch: Turkey sandwich, baked beans, green beans, fruit.
Thursday, Feb. 25
Breakfast: Cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Frito chili pie, corn, carrots with ranch, fruit.
Friday, Feb. 26
Breakfast: Donut, fruit.
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, carrots with ranch, cookie, fruit.
Elmore City-Pernell Schools
Thursday, Feb. 18
Breakfast: Blueberry pancake bites, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Beef nacho bar with queso, chips and beans, salsa, fruit.
Friday, Feb. 19
Breakfast: French toast sticks, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Pizza bar, caesar salad, baby carrots, cinnamon stick, fruit.
Tuesday, Feb. 23
Breakfast: Waffle sticks, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic knot, Italian salad, fruit.
Wednesday, Feb. 24
Breakfast: Cinnamon sugar pancake bites, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Beef and bean enchilada, refried beans, tortilla chips and salsa, fruit.
Thursday, Feb. 25
Breakfast: Ham and cheese biscuit, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Corn dog, mac and cheese, green beans, fruit.
Friday, Feb. 26
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, cereal, fruit.
Lunch: Cheeseburger, French fries, baby carrots, fruit.
Most school breakfasts served with juice and milk. Most school lunches served with milk.
Southern Oklahoma
Nutrition Program
Thursday, Feb. 18
Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles, baked beans, snicker doodle cookies.
Friday, Feb. 19
Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, spinach, hot roll, carrot cake with frosting.
Monday, Feb. 22
Lasagna with meat sauce, vegetable blend, marinated onions and cucumbers, garlic bread, fruit cocktail with whip topping.
Tuesday, Feb. 23
Chicken enchilada casserole, Fiesta corn, refried beans, tortilla chips with salsa, mandarin oranges.
Wednesday, Feb. 24
Pot roast with potatoes and carrots, dinner roll, stewed apples.
Thursday, Feb. 25
Club sandwich, relish tray, cream of tomato soup, crackers, cherry/banana jello.
Friday, Feb. 26
Red beans with ham, potato wedges, greens, cornbread, fruit cobbler.
Senior menus may change. Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic the senior citizen center in PV has closed the dining room area. Hot lunches for members signed up are available.
Call the center at 405-238-5892 to reserve lunches, which can be picked up much like a drive-thru service starting at 11:30 a.m. Delivery services to local and area homes are expected to continue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.