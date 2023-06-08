Little Mermaid pic

A group of about 30 kids, along with 20 or so adults, recently got the chance to go see the new “Little Mermaid” movie at the Royal Theatre in Pauls Valley. The special viewing included each child receiving a head band adorned with seashells. After the movie they were given a backpack filled with goodies and prizes.

Mermaids bring in the kids

