Merrily - I roll along - a special sound

When the rains finally let up and the “Plume” departed our company in North Texas, one report said that in the DFW area we received some five inches of the wet stuff and another shared, that in Houston, one could not see the skyscrapers as the “airborne Sahara” dust was so thick, the heat finally returned.
With it, memories of summers gone by, a few of them spent learning the craft of theater “trodding the boards” in what historically was called “summer stock.”
I know, it is a youthful indulgence given my age, harkening back like this, but those were the best of times.
Encamped with a few dozen personalities just like mine, where for 12 weeks it was all about the business of show, that synergy hangover is not something that slips away, just because Father Time chooses to do so.
I happened upon a special musical, hence the heading above, titled “Merrily We Roll Along.” Its significance is legendary, most notably as it was the last major staged collaboration between Harold Prince and Stephen Sondheim who had reigned over Broadway for nearly a decade. Their 2003 work, “Bounce,” was never fully realized.
The show’s story does not take place in a converted barn with a stage somewhere in the Midwest, but over a broad landscape, and is told in reverse chronological order from 1976 to 1957.
The universal tie for me is not simply that summer theatre and “Merrily” are coming of age canvases, colored and fraught with stories, they resonate as they center on young people believing in their art, and seeing themselves creating it – as they too, roll along.
The musical’s themes are made even more poignant by the fact that they are sung by young people ranging in age from 16-25. From the liner notes of the “Merrily” soundtrack:
“The idea of turning Merrily We Roll Along, (originally a play by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart) into a musical was set in motion by Harold Prince’s wife, Judy. She suggested he do a show about young people, their vision of the world and their feelings about what adults have been doing wrong with their lives.”
How truly sad it is that many a young performer must see work at these summer theatre incubators slip through their fingers due to the COVID-19 challenge. I wonder where they will find similar experiences in our new world, and we adults did nothing wrong.
That’s my Will, Rogers: I particularly like the following for July 2, 1933: “Santa Monica, CA: Mr. Rogers Gets Thrill At Air Races On Coast. “Did you ever see real air races by the world’s greatest flyers? They are breakfasting in New York and flying in here for lunch. Our Army, Navy and Marine exhibition was real thrills. My wife whispered ‘When I see that it makes me feel that all of our tax money hasn’t been wasted.’ Aviation is just started. Yours, Will Rogers.”
Historically, this column has also included tourism updates, generally tied to the arts.
On a happier ending note: I’m pleased to report that Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas is in the re-opening process. Social distancing is in place, and admission remains free, however you must secure a timed ticket to gain entrance. Please check their website for all of the most up to date information.
Note: The museum’s scenic grounds, that include beautiful walking/hiking trails, may not be restricted, and they are worth the drive over, but again, it is best to check out before leaving.
Reminder: Don’t forget that Disney+ begins streaming the Broadway musical hit from 2016, “Hamilton,” this Friday, July 3rd.
Welcoming you into the room, where social distancing rules are applied, and provoking conversation since 1/06.
See you in the paper.
