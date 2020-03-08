By Tim Smith
Where Ar[ts] Thou?
Last week, we attended the Tate Lecture Series at Southern Methodist University where Brian Grazer shared how to conduct one of his infamous "Curiosity Conversations."
A highly animated personality, he centered a bit when this proven technique took center stage.
From his best selling book, "A Curious Mind: The Secret to a Bigger Life," (written with Charles Fishman), they state: “Maybe you want to have some curiosity conversations, to sit down with a few really interesting people and try to understand how they see the world differently than you do. Curiosity conversations can help give you a bigger life."
Mr. Grazer is the co-chairman, along with Ron Howard, of Imagine Entertainment.
Arts in Action: Returning to the work being done at the Chino (California) Community Theatre and Chino Community Children's Theatre. Colleagues Paul and Karen Larson, along with fellow "Art-i-vists," (my new term, in their honor) have been steering the stage works of this highly innovative theatre since 1984.
On a very personal note: The Larson's share their passions locally, and also of note, assisted our Oklahoma community in launching, some 16 years ago, its first formal arts organization.
A few years prior to that, they hosted a young lady from our community who had an interest in musical theatre for the summer where she worked on their children's production.
In and around my desk: Items often cross this creative space when least expected.
Such was the case with this Leap Year-2/29 note: "On this date in 1940, Hattie McDaniel became the first African-American to win an Academy Award. . . an accomplished actor and comedian, (she) was cast in the role of Scarlett O'Hara's kerchief wearing "Mammy" in 'Gone With The Wind (1939).'" (From: Garrison Keillor's: The Writer's Almanac: For 2/29/20)
Extra notes: March 2, 2020 was the 55th anniversary of the release of the feature film, “The Sound of Music” starring Julie Andrews.
Staying on that note: I'm following this opportunity for readers in and around the Dallas area. Ticket information has not officially reached the Winspear Opera House in Dallas, Texas website, (as of 3/5/2020 ).
From a recent Facebook posting: Ms. Andrews will be appearing live in "An Evening of Conversation with Julie Andrews" at the Winspear Opera House at the AT&T Performing Arts Center on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.
"Merrily We Roll Along": A few reflections on the final collaboration of Harold Prince and Stephen Sondheim and the title of this segment.
This 1981 musical was highly anticipated, the duo was riding a long string of successes, yet sadly, it had a very short run. Today, it is celebrated as a cult classic.
I know that you'll enjoy a wonderful video, "Best Worst Thing That Ever Could Have Happened": A Film by Lonnie Price (an original Merrily cast member) that chronicles Merrily's development, rise then fall – and now, it's rebirth. This is a must viewing for those in your family who aspire to a life on the stage.
Ms. Terry Finn, another original cast member, in placing her journey with "Merrily" into perspective: "The most frustrating thing about getting older and looking at younger people is that they don't know what they're missing . . . they don't know that they're building something."
Theater, alive: Thrust staging: "A stage 'thrust' into the audience, with the audience on three sides. . . Productions presented on these thrust stages are blocked with the three-sided audience in mind, so that you don't miss any action. And while an actor may have his or her back to one side of the audience at times, directors work hard to balance face time, action, etc." (Playbill.com: Ruthie Fierberg: 8/10/19)
An author's musing: "A writer is someone for whom writing is more difficult than it is for other people." (Thomas Mann, Essays of Three Decades)
"The Music Man" question from last week: "West Side Story" lost that 1958 Tony Award for best musical to The Music Man. Now, here we are, 62 years later, and both works are going to be on Broadway, and most likely, vying once again for a Tony, only this time, it will be in the revival category.
Sadly, it will be in different seasons, but still . . . Look for interesting facts surrounding The Music Man each month through its planned October opening.
That's my Will, (Rogers): "Live in such a way that you would not be ashamed to sell your parrot to the town gossip."
Have a few conversations today, only be careful as to who, or what is in the room, in your town.
